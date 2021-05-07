Kuverit (KUV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,453.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $796,839.41 and approximately $2,453.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00084372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.26 or 0.00776295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.65 or 0.08972323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.