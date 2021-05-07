L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.21.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

