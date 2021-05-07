Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 12-Month High at $274.26

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.26 and last traded at $270.95, with a volume of 3263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.