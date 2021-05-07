Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective upped by Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.27.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.58. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average of $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $278.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

