Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.36

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.36 and last traded at C$43.21, with a volume of 92404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price (up from C$37.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

