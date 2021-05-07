Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $626.42. The stock had a trading volume of 59,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,395. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $240.34 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.01 and a 200 day moving average of $520.42. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.