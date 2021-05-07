Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $271 million-$271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Lazydays alerts:

LAZY stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.