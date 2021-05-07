Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.12. The stock had a trading volume of 293,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

