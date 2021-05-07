Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.12 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.