Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $554,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

