Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of LVHD opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

