Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on LGRVF. Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Legrand stock remained flat at $$99.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legrand has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Research analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

