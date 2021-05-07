LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 1,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,992 shares of company stock worth $10,596,921. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

