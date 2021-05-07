LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $16.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at $951,359.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

