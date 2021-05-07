LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as low as $192.03 and last traded at $192.33, with a volume of 8704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.07.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.38.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit