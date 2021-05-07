LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as low as $192.03 and last traded at $192.33, with a volume of 8704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.07.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.38.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

