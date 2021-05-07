Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,711,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $130,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

