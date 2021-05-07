Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

