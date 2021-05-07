Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas Sells 71,173 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

