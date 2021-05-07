Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $157.55 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

