Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.78

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.78 and last traded at $165.48, with a volume of 3164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.33.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 72.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $3,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $4,135,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $110,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

