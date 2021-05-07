LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

