Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report $12.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. 8,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

