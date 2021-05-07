Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.48. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

