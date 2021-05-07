Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 371.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.43% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $22,816,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $13,776,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $9,367,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

