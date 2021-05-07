Linde (ETR:LIN) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIN. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €246.52 ($290.02).

Shares of LIN stock traded up €3.00 ($3.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €245.50 ($288.82). 716,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €236.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €216.42. Linde has a one year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a one year high of €242.90 ($285.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

