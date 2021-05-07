Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.