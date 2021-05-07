Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,761. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

