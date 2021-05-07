Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

