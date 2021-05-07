Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.55. 16,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,808. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

