Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. 119,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,272. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

