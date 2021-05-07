Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,733. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

