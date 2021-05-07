Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.20.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

