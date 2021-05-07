Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$87.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE:L traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 268,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,397. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$71.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.