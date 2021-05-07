Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBPH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

