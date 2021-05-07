Loopring One Day Volume Reaches $143.46 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $768.38 million and $143.46 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00083221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00789391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,089.41 or 0.08878173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.