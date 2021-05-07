Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $76.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

