Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.55. 92,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.