Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

LOW stock opened at $205.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

