LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LTC opened at $40.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit