LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LTC opened at $40.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

