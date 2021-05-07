Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

