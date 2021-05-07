Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.04

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $657.52 million, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

