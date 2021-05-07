M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,201.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,929.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

