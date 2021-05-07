MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.75 million.

Shares of MTSI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. 343,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,676. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

