Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.29. 388,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.