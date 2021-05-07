Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

