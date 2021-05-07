Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.
MMI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 115,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,833. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.
