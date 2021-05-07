Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

MMI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 115,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,833. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,199,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

