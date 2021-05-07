Mark D. Mauldin Sells 157 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CAO Mark D. Mauldin sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $21,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,403,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.