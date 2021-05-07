Mark Joseph Welzenbach Sells 4,645 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:THG opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

