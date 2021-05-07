Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

