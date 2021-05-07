Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.71 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.12.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

